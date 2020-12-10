Comments
(CBS NEWS) – Criminal justice advocates, celebrities, and jurors involved in a 1999 murder case are calling on the Trump administration to halt the ninth federal execution of this year. Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old inmate, is scheduled to die Thursday at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, as the Trump administration moves forward with more executions ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Bernard was sentenced to death in 2000 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of murder, but developments in his case have raised questions about the conviction. Bernard was 18 when he and accomplices robbed and abducted two youth ministers, Todd and Stacie Bagley, on a Texas military reservation in 1999.
MORE FROM CBSDFW