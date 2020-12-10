Election 2020December 8 Runoff Election Results
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Father Antonio Salvador Rodriguez of the Diocese of Dallas has died from complications related to COVID-19. He was 80-years-old.

He passed away at Baylor Hospital on December 9, 2020.

Father Rodriquez was a priest of the Archdiocese of San Luis Potosi, Mexico before coming to the Diocese of Dallas in 2001 serving as Parochial Vicar at The Cathedral and St. Cecilia. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Dallas in 2008. He retired from active ministry in 2018.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

