DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Of those, 1,717 are confirmed cases and 371 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 139,950 cases (PCR test), including 1,299 deaths after 30 more were announced on Thursday.

“These numbers are yet again a grim reminder of the need for shared sacrifice and patriotism from everyone as we work to keep our community and our country strong until the vaccine is widely administered and we can achieve the ‘herd immunity’ that will only be available when the vast majority of Americans have been vaccinated,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

DCHHS said one-third of Dallas County’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in the ICU and one-fifth are on ventilators.

There are currently 101 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 30 days, a total of 857 COVID-19 cases have been reported from these facilities, including 328 staff members.

During this timeframe, 38 have been hospitalized, and 30 have died, including 2 deaths of staff members.

Twenty-four outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 155 cases, including 5 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. One facility has reported 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 48 was to 1,117, which is a rate of 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 22.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 48 (week ending 11/28/20).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 4,520 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 735 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 681 staff members.

Of these cases, 534 have been associated with extracurricular activities, including athletics.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 23% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

There were 800 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Wednesday, December 9.

The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 552 for the same time-period, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The additional 30 deaths reported Thursday include the following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of long term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW