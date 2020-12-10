IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Firefighter Aaron Donohue was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 10, after being severely injured last Saturday when he was struck by a wrong-way driver while working a crash scene.
“The outpouring of support for Aaron, his family, and the Irving Fire Department has been overwhelming. Please continue to keep Aaron in your thoughts and prayers during his road to recovery,” the Irving Fire Department said in a statement Thursday.
Irving Police said crews were in the westbound lanes of the 3100 block of Highway 183 at around 3:45 a.m., and the freeway was shut down due to a crash when Donohue, 30, was hit.
According to police, 23-year-old Yajaira Estrada Calderon of Arlington was going eastbound on the freeway and drove into the crash scene, hitting Donohue.
Police said she admitted to consuming two alcoholic beverages containing tequila two to three hours before the incident.
Police said she was also confused about where she was.
Calderon was arrested for intoxication assault.
Donohue has worked as an Irving firefighter for the last 4 and half years.
MORE FROM CBSDFW