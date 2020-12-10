DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said Thursday, Dec. 10, a woman missing for more than two months may have been a victim of foul play.

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, who was last seen alive in Dallas on October 5.

In November, detectives identified Charles Beltran as a person of interest in the case.

At that point Dallas Police changed her case classification from “want to locate,” to “endangered missing.”

Police said a Lyft driver dropped her off alone in Deep Ellum on the night of Sunday October 4.

The last known footage of Botello, with her hair half-up in a halter-style, metallic purple dress shows her leaving leaving with an unknown man at 1:00 a.m. that night.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Ramirez with the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit at (214) 671-3668 or christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Botello’s family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with their efforts to find her.