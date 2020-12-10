DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man accused of gunning down Dallas rapper Mo3 allegedly went to extreme lengths to try and get away from authorities when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, Kewon Dontrell White fled on a dirt bike and then on foot when officers attempted to pull him over in late November. A criminal complaint shows that after being taken into custody ‘law enforcement discovered a 9 mm pistol in Mr. White’s pants pocket.’

White was arrested by ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Dallas Police Department officers on December 9 in Oak Cliff.

The 22-year-old is in federal custody, indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces a murder charge out of Dallas County in relation to the shooting death of rapper Melvin Nobel, also known as Mo3.

“ATF remains vigilant and steadfast in our fight against violent crime in the Dallas Metroplex. Together with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Division Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

It was on November 11 when Mo3 was shot in broad daylight as he traveled north on Interstate-35E, near the Dallas Zoo.

According to police, a man driving a dark sedan — now believed to be White — stopped on the highway, got out of his car and approached Mo3 with a weapon. The rapper jumped out of his vehicle and began running south down the highway, with the gunman chasing behind.

At some point the suspect opened fire, hitting Mo3 several times. The 28-year-old rapper was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

In an arrest-warrant affidavit investigators say they have evidence placing White near Mo3 on the day of the murder.

Police haven’t released any information about a possible motive for the murder or even confirmed if/how White and the rapper knew each other.

If convicted, White faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge.

Mo3 is best known for his 2019 hit “Errybody (Remix),” a collaboration with Louisiana rapper, singer, songwriter, Boosie Badazz.

