FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Used car retailer CarMax says it has had a record year when it comes to growth and expansion within the company and new stores being built.

As a result they have many new jobs they need to fill now.

Regional Vice President Paul Keller said they have more than 3,500 job openings across the country and 100 of those are in the North Texas region.

“Every store is hiring,” said Keller.

The company is looking to fill a variety of positions.

“That includes painters, technicians, detailers but we also have positions in fleet, sales, business office and inventory as well,” said Keller.

The jobs are said to be a mixture of full-time and part-time jobs and they are permanent positions.

Keller said they are willing to train any candidate fit for the jobs available and with the right personality and demeanor to succeed.

“The right person has to be someone who aligns with CarMax values,” said Keller. “When you think of this emphasize on integrity and honesty and transparency and you think of our core value of putting people first.”

If you would like to apply for a job, click here.

MORE FROM CBSDFW