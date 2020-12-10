ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Argyle Police Department said Thursday its “town turkey” was killed this week and that a person has been charged for the offense.

Police said they responded to a call about a turkey that was taken by an unknown male on a road on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at around 8:30 a.m.

After interviewing a witness and looking at nearby surveillance footage, officers conducted an investigation that led to the possible involved person.

Police said the information was given to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD). The Texas Game Warden and police on Thursday found the person in Denton, where he admitted to taking and killing the turkey.

TWPD said the person was charged with hunting without a valid license and hunting or possessing a game animal taken on a public roadway.

**Update** As a result of our investigation the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was able to charge the individual who killed our town turkey with several offenses. This individual will also be required to pay restitution. pic.twitter.com/O37NTdPP8w — Argyle Police Dept (@ArgylePD) December 10, 2020

According to police, the person, who was not identified, will have to pay restitution.

The wild turkey, named Tom George, was beloved in the town’s community, with many thanking the police department for reaching a conclusion to the turkey’s death.

The police department said it was asked about releasing another wild turkey into the town. “While we too would love to see a town turkey again, we learned that it is illegal to release a turkey into the town without first gaining permission from Texas Parks and Wildlife,” the department said on Facebook.

