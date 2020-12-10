Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano are currently at an apartment complex where they are negotiating with, who they call, a distressed person who also fired shots at them.
Police said they responded to a welfare check in the 6400 block of Ohio Drive regarding a person who called 911 in a “very distressed mode.”
According to police, the person is considered a suicidal threat and that the person also threatened to shoot responding officers.
Police said the person fired shots at responding units but there have been no injuries reported. A perimeter was set up around the apartment complex.
Crisis negotiators are also at the scene and are trying to work with the person.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
