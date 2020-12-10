AUSTIN, Texas / WASHINGTON DC (CBSDFW.COM) – A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz-R TX confirmed to CBS 11 that President Trump asked Sen. Cruz on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to argue the Texas General Election lawsuit should it move forward in the United States Supreme Court.

The suit asks the court to order the ‘defendant states’ legislatures to displace “tainted” election results in those states and choose their own slate of electors.

Sen. Cruz told the President that if the Supreme Court took it up he would do so.

Eighteen states have filed amicus brief (amicus curiae) or ‘friend of the court’ briefs with the high court backing the Texas Case.

Earlier on Thursday, Dec. 10, the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton also confirmed that six states had formally joined Texas in its Supreme Court suit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Read: Motion To Intervene

“The joining states agree with Texas: the defendant states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election,” officials with the Texas AG said in a release.

Some law experts have said they think the suit has little chance of moving forward.

“Ken Paxton is asking that Republican state legislatures in four states be allowed to displace the will of the voters in those States and choose their own slate of electors, presumably to hand the election to Donald Trump in January,” SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter told CBS 11. “The Supreme Court is not going to allow that to happen.”

But the final decision rests with the United States Supreme Court.

“Texas continues to lead the fight to protect election security and integrity, and today I gladly welcome Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah to this historic endeavor,” said Paxton. “By flouting state and federal election laws, the defendant battleground states have tainted the integrity of citizens’ votes across the entire nation,” Paxton continued. “To restore trust in the integrity of our election process, we must tirelessly defend its security and hold accountable those who discarded our Constitution for their own convenience. Texas is proud to have these states by its side in shining the bright light of justice.”

