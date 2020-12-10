NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for the man accused of killing former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun standout Al Riles in Fort Worth continues east of Texas, in the St. Tammany Parish area of Louisiana.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Tajuan Renard Burnett, 24.

Police said an argument between Burnett and Riles turned deadly on Nov. 7, 2020. Witnesses described the fight as “not so serious”… that is, until Burnett allegedly shot Riles several times in the back. Riles, who was only 27 at the time, and a new father – died.

Burnett then took off. The Fort Worth Police Department requested help from the U.S. Marshals North Texas Regional Fugitive Trask Force for assistance locating and arresting him. Their investigation has led them to believe Burnett is hiding out with friends in Louisiana, possibly in the St Tammany Parish / Folsom areas.

Burnett is 5’07” 130 lbs and has three tattoos. One is on his chest in red ink, the word “heartless” with a broken heart on his right arm and a tattoo of a handgun on the left side of his abdomen.

Riles graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in criminal justice and planned to try out for the NFL. He was was an All-Sun Belt Conference selection during his senior football season, according to ESPN and played linebacker and receiver for Louisiana for parts of five seasons (2012-2016).

His mother, Diedra Riles has set up a GoFundMe.

“He impacted every life he touched. Had a smile that could light up a room. A laugh that would fill the air with warmth. We lost a friend, a brother, a daughter lost her father, and a mother lost her son. A life gone too soon,” she wrote in his honor.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading to Burnett’s arrest.

MORE FROM CBSDFW