DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Dallas are asking for the public’s help locating two hit-and-run suspects who struck a victim’s car, on November 1, 2020 at 5:15 p.m.

It happened at the 4500 block of Frankford Road, near the NTTA Tollway.

Both suspects, a man and a woman, fled on foot without helping the injured victim.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Anyone who has any information about this offense comes into contact or person of interest, is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson #9651 with the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0015, kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com.

