ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Argyle Police and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify two suspects investigators believe are behind as many as six recent residential burglaries in the Argyle and Ponder areas.
The suspects’ M.O. is to ring the front door bell, when no one answers, they disable the Ring camera, and kick the front door.
Authorities said they are looking for firearms, jewelry, and cash.
A loaded AR-15 and light body armor were stolen from one home.
The suspects are believed to be getting around in a silver Chevy sedan.
The law enforcement agencies shared photos and video images of the suspects with hope someone may recognize them and call police.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Glenn at 940-464-7254 or tglenn@argyletx.com.
