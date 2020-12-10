GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 10 with requests for information regarding his lawsuit against four swing states (Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) that went for President-elect Joe Biden in the November election.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the “defendant states” legislatures to displace “tainted” election results in those states and choose their own slate of electors.

The letter from Rep. Turner requests Paxton disclose certain details about his lawsuit — including the cost of state employees’ time to the taxpayer and all correspondence related to the suit between the Attorney General’s Office and other parties.

The letter states, “The people of Texas have the right to know how their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent in your office, especially when you have decided to dedicate precious public resources to such a nonsensical legal proceeding unrelated to the state you serve. Worse, you are misusing state resources in a cynical attempt to throw out millions of votes cast by American citizens.”

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE

