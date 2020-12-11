DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 1,849 new cases of COVID-19, along with 20 more deaths.

Friday’s count brings the total in the county to 141,303 cases, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 496 of Friday’s cases are considered probable.

The county also added 20 more deaths, which brings that total to 1,315. All the patients had underlying health conditions and all but three had been hospitalized. The other three died in a hospital’s emergency department. Their ages ranged from 40s to 90s.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,849 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 20 Deaths

“This is already our most deadly week of COVID and the high numbers we have experienced today and over the last several weeks inform medical modelers as to how many serious hospitalizations, ventilator patients, and ultimately deaths we are likely to see next month,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 1,455 cases and 20 deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s totals are now at 116,931 cases and 947 deaths.

