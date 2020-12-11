DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Democratic Party is calling for an end to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The lawsuit is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace “tainted” election results in those States and choose their own slate of electors.

The DCDP says Paxton’s lawsuit is a “ridiculous legal pursuit” that lacks, “… any evidence of the widespread voter fraud he alleged. His lawsuit is a waste of taxpayer money and a failed attempt to divert attention from the FBI’s investigation of allegations of his own violations of the law.”

In November the Associated press reported that the FBI was investigating allegations Paxton broke the law in using his office to benefit a wealthy donor. Federal agents are reportedly looking into claims by former members of Paxton’s staff that the high-profile Republican committed bribery, abuse of office and other crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

As for the election lawsuit filed by Paxton, that at least 17 other states have signed onto, officials in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin are calling it a publicity stunt. In response, more than 20 attorneys general from states including California and Virginia also filed a brief on December 10 urging the court to reject the case.

DCDP Chairwoman Carol Donovan said, “Texas taxpayers don’t have the time or the inclination to pay for Paxton’s partisan pandering. Conveniently, Paxton has made no call for investigations in states Trump won, including Texas. If these claims of alleged voter fraud are so widespread, one would think the attorney general would be concerned about his own state.”

The DCDP says they join other North Texas Democrats in, “… asking for a full accounting of communication between Paxton’s state office and the Donald Trump campaign and Trump administration officials, including members of Trump’s legal team. Additionally, we demand a full accounting of any and all state resources used to prepare legal filings for the Supreme Court.”

Donovan went on to say that, “The FBI has served Paxton with subpoenas regarding ongoing allegations of bribery in his office made by his own staff. Texans are fed up with Paxton’s foolishness and partisan stunts, and now the nation is seeing what we, in Texas, have been dealing with for years regarding our indicted attorney general’s behavior and misuse of his office.”

MORE FROM CBSDFW