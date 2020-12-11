DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas have identified and are searching for a 22-year-old man who is wanted for a murder that happened in late October.
Police said the incident happened on Oct. 30 at around 3 a.m. when officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Wildoak Circle. Arriving officers found the victim, Cozie Mathis, with a gunshot wound.
Mathis was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police identified Jonathan Deon Middleton as the suspect accused of fatally shooting Mathis. There is an active murder warrant for Middleton, police said.
Anyone who may have information on Middleton or the murder is asked to call police at 214.557.9314. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.
MORE FROM CBSDFW