Supreme Court Update: States, Lawmakers Pick Sides In Texas General Election Lawsuit States Attorneys General and a whole host of lawmakers are lining up on each side of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia known as the 'defendant states.' Katie Johnston reports.

US Carries Out Execution Of Texas Gang Member Brandon BernardThe Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas street-gang member for his role in the slayings of a religious couple from Iowa more than two decades ago. Katie Johnston reports.

51 minutes ago