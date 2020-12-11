Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The U.S. Food and and Drug Administration said Friday it will work quickly to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use after an advisory panel voted in favor of it.
In a statement FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, “Following yesterday’s [Dec. 10] positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.”
