WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police are investigating after a city employee called them about a dead man found face down in a small creek.
A groundskeeper found the body on December 11, 2020 just before 10 a.m.
The creek is located in the area of South Sanden Blvd and Hensley Ln.
Wylie Investigators along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.
Currently the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.
The medical examiner hasn’t identified the man either.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.
