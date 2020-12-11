ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — An annual tradition returns to Arlington on December 11 — the holiday lights at Interlochen.

On Friday the neighborhood prepared to welcome thousands of visitors to their nationally known light display.

At sunset the area that surrounds the private 12-acre Lake Interlochen will light up like a Christmas tree as more than 200 homeowners participate in the drive-thru light show.

When asked if it takes a lot of convincing to get residents to participate Ralph Sobel, the Lake Interlochen HOA president, said not at all. “A lot of the people who’ve moved into the neighborhood in the last year are ready to go from Day 1,” he said. “I think they picked out their house and they knew what their decorations were.”

This year, even more than year’s past, residents were eager to participate to give everyone an avenue to get beyond the difficult year 2020 has dealt.

For the past 44 years, the Interlochen neighborhood has put on one of the largest and longest running light shows in North Texas. When the lights flip on December 11 it will be the 45th year for the bright display.

Fitting for 2020 some residents have gotten creative with their displays — like one scene depicting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

Arlington police will be on hand directing traffic and assuring everyone is safe and stays in their vehicles. They’re encouraging spectators entering from westbound Interstate-30 to enter the neighborhood from Fielder Road and then Randol Mill Road. Visitors coming from eastbound I-30 should take Eastchase Parkway to Meadow Brook Boulevard. All other entrances into the neighborhood will be closed.

Sobel said he can’t think of a better way to send 2020 packing. “Ya know we’ve all talked all year, would there be a turnaround time? And we’re hoping this is a good segue into a new 2021.”

There is no cost to drive-thru the holiday light display. It runs from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. December 11 and 12 and then picks up again next Friday, December 18, and runs through Christmas night.