HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – As more and more people are online shopping this year, authorities in Texas are being extra vigilant of package thieves.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to lure these thieves using fake packages in areas that have been hit by the porch pirates.

The fake packages are being left on residents’ front doors like usual, but instead of products, the boxes have tracking devices in them. After a thief falls for the bait, a team of deputies then swoop in and make the arrest.

Authorities told KTRK the point of the operation is to let residents know so that thieves think twice about taking the packages. Authorities also want residents to report where the package thefts happen so that an operation can be set up there as well.

“It is easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen or I never received it and some companies simply sends another package and the police is never notified,” said Javier Urena of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Mail thefts can carry up to five years of prison time and fines.

