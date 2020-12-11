COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has confirmed trail-camera photos of a mountain lion near Princeton, in Collin County.

The photos were time-stamped December 7, 2020.

This is the second mountain lion sighting in North Texas in less than a month. On November 22, about 20 miles north of Rowlett there was another mountain lion sighting. It was the first ever confirmed in Dallas County.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials believe it’s possible it’s the same animal. They offered the following advice should you ever come into contact with a mountain lion.

• Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

• Do NOT approach the lion

• Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

• Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

• Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

• Do NOT run.

• Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide

• If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

• If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.

Mountain lions roam much of Texas and rarely create conflict with people.

When living in areas with possible mountain lion activity, TPWD recommends people do not allow children and small pets to play outside unsupervised. Attacks on people are extremely rare with fewer than 30 confirmed fatal mountain lion attacks on people in North America in the last 100 years.

There are no records of a confirmed fatal attack on a person by a wild mountain lion in Texas.

