FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – All 2020 graduates at Texas Woman’s University had the chance to celebrate their accomplishment today in person. But it wasn’t your typical ceremony.

“We got a lot of feedback after the virtual commencement, and they just really wanted that closure, that moment with their family, and something in real life!” said the University Chancellor, Carine Feyten.

That’s why the school got creative, and partnered with Texas Motor Speedway to host their first ever drive-thru ceremony. Graduates were able to bring two cars each onto the track, and cross the finish line while picking up their diplomas.

“The University recognizes, exactly what kind of a milestone this is. And you know what is more reflective of achieving a college degree than crossing a finish line?” Matt Flores, a University Spokesperson said.

Students say, it was nice to finally have an in person celebration, even if it was from their cars.

“It’s been a good way to close this chapter, because right now I am in my grad program—so this is a great way to end it, and have open possibilities for the future,” said Hannah Honza, a May 2020 TWU graduate.

“I think this is perfect. It’s the finish line of your degree but then it’s the start of life and utilizing everything you just learned. I think it’s really exciting,” Chancellor Feyten said.

TWU expects about 1,200 of their 2020 graduates from this month, Spring and Summer to participate in the ceremonies happening today and tomorrow. They tell CBS 11 if the ceremony is well-liked, they will consider keeping it as an option for future graduations.

