NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines, once it’s deemed safe in the U.S.

The stores are making sure they have freezers and dry ice to store the vaccine. The locations are also working with states making sure they have he ability to support vaccinations at long-term care facilities.

Both CVS and Walgreens have also signed agreements with the U.S. government for their pharmacies to administer vaccines to long-term care facility residents.

A Food and Drug Administration panel recommended six coronavirus vaccine candidates for emergency use at a meeting on December 10.

If approved by the FDA the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech could be the first distributed in the U.S. So far the country has agreed to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The federal government plans to supply the shots to states based on population, but no one can get the vaccine until the Centers for Disease Control signs off.

The country is in the deadliest timeframe of the coronavirus pandemic in America — with some 3,100 deaths reported by Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday alone.

