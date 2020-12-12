Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found fatally shot at a motel in Dallas early Saturday, and police are investigating their deaths as murders.
Police said they responded to a shooting just before 3:45 a.m. at a Super 8 motel at 8901 East R.L. Thornton Freeway.
Arriving officers found two victims, a woman in her 20s and a man in this 30s, who had been shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
The victims’ identities have not yet been released.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.283.4934. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.
MORE FROM CBSDFW