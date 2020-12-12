BELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Kobie Shay Holiman, 6, who authorities said was abducted from Bells, Texas in Grayson County.

The child is described as being 3 feet 8 inches tall and 39 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. The clothes she was last wearing are unknown.

Authorities are also looking for Kindel Kody Holiman, 29, and Jaydn Faith Muller, 27, in connection to the child’s abduction. The relationship between the child and the two adults was not immediately released.

Kindel Holiman is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and 300 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes, while Muller is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes. The clothes they were last seen wearing are unknown.

The suspect vehicle is described a 2020 maroon Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bells Police Department at 903.813.4411.

