By CBSDFW.com Staff
ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A church in Collin County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, and now arson investigators are looking into the cause.

The Anna Fire Department said the fire occurred at Anna United Methodist Church at around 1 a.m. near Riggins and Second Street. Multiple fire crews from Melissa, McKinney, Westminster, Weston and Blue Ridge aided in putting the fire out.

There were no injuries reported but the fire department said the church “suffered significant loss.”

(Credit: Michael O’Keefe/First Response Photography)

The Collin County Arson Task Force, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF are investigating the cause of the fire.

CBSDFW.com Staff

