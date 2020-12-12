DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 2,111 new COVID-19 cases, along with eight more deaths.

Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 141,972, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 442 of Saturday’s cases are considered probable.

The county also ended its deadliest week since the pandemic started with eight more deaths on Saturday. The total number of deaths in the county is now at 1,323.

The eight patients had been hospitalized and all but one had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 50s to 80s.

“This is the end of our deadliest week from COVID and our highest average daily number of newly reported cases to date,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Jenkins also made a statement on the arrival of the area’s first vaccines. “Our first vaccines will arrive soon in Dallas County, and my hope is that within hours of arrival, those will be administered to some of our healthcare heroes at local hospital across North Texas,” he said.

In Tarrant County, 1,276 cases and 25 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 118,207 cases and 972 deaths.

