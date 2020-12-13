COPPERAS COVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after three people were found dead inside a Texas home Saturday evening, police said.
Police in Copperas Cove, about 75 miles north of Austin, arrested Bryan Richardson, and he remains in jail on a $2.25 million bond.
Police said they responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers entered the home after not being able to make contact with the residents.
Three people were found dead and a fourth person, Richardson, was also located inside, police said. Police have not said how the victims were killed.
Police said Richardson was taken in for questioning, which eventually led them to identify him as the suspect. He was booked on three counts of murder.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.
