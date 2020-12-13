DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Coming off its deadliest week of COVID-19, Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,810 new cases and four more deaths.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 144,523, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 259 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.
Four more deaths were also added, which brought that total to 1,379. The four patients had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. Their ages ranged from 40s to 90s.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,810 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 4 Deaths
Including 259 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/h0eKWrptc6
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 13, 2020
According to health officials, there have been 4,520 cases in school-aged children and staff from 735 different schools in Dallas County over the last 30 days. There are also 97 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county, officials reported.
In Tarrant County, 1,423 cases and 20 deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 119,630 cases and 992 deaths.
