MOUNT VERNON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Art Briles has resigned after two years as the head football coach at Mount Vernon, the district announced Monday.
Just days ago, Mount Vernon was eliminated from the Texas High School Football playoffs after reaching the Class 3A Division I semifinal at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
In his resignation letter, Briles thanked the community, but made no mention of future plans.
“After coaching 42 games of football from Florence Italy (where he coached a semi-pro team) to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers,” Briles wrote in his letter of resignation.
Briles wrote that he and his wife “will forever be indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms.”
Superintendent Jason McCullough thanked Briles for his two years with the district.
“He and his staff have invested themselves into our community, our school, and more importantly into the lives of our students,” he said. “He is an amazing coach and the program he has built in Mount Vernon puts us in a position to continue to be successful moving forward.”
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas
- Texas GOP Chair Allen West Suggests ‘Law-Abiding States’ Should ‘Form A Union’ After Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit On Election Results
- Texas Parks And Wildlife Confirms Another Mountain Lion Sighting In North Texas