AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest independent promotion companies in Texas — Margin Walker Presents — has closed due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For most of us in ‘the biz,’ March marked the beginning of the close of live entertainment, which continues now, and will continue for a long time to come,” the Austin-based company said in a statement. “The uncertainty and lack of resources have hammered down on those working in this world from venues to artists to festivals, promoters, and beyond.

“Even with strategic changes in the business, painful staff cuts, and taking loans and grants, sadly, we at Margin Walker Presents have not been immune, and it breaks our hearts to announce that this wild ride has come to an end, and we are closing the business, as of this week.”

The statement went on to thank all the artists and venues the company worked with.

“Being both passionate about what we do and also the largest independent promotion company in Texas has made this a very tough decision, but one that, essentially, made itself.

Since 2016 we’ve had the privilege of booking and promoting over 3500 shows across Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. We want to personally thank you for supporting those artists and venues. Please continue to do so when things start to come back online, they’re going to need it more than ever.”

Many quickly took to social media to thank the company for many fun nights and rockin’ shows.

I am so sorry. This is absolutely heartbreaking. Thank you for the countless fun nights and all the great shows you have brought to the scene here in Texas. Especially Dallas. My 19,20,21 year old self wouldn’t have the experiences I’ve had if it wasn’t for you guys. — gaby (@itsgabysworldd) December 14, 2020

Anyone who bought tickets to an upcoming Margin Walker Presents show through the company, can contact Eventbrite for a refund. For those who purchased directly from the venue, a list that includes Mohawk and Barracuda in Austin and Dada and Ruins in Dallas, contact the venue directly.

