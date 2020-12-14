Comments
MILFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Milford Police responded to a major crash Monday night, Dec. 14 involving a big rig and a passenger van on I-35E in south Ellis County.
There is no official word on the conditions of the people involved in the crash that happened shortly before 6:00 p.m.
Images from Chopper 11 appear to show the van having crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler.
Southbound lanes of I-35E were shutdown near Milford for hours during a police investigation and cleanup.
More to come.
