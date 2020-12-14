DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the seven finalists for Dallas police chief will take part in a series of interviews, some of which will be streamed live to the public.

City leaders explained the processes Monday, Dec. 14 during a Public Safety Committee meeting.

All seven candidates will participate.

They are:

Albert Martinez – Director of Security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former DPD Deputy Chief

Avery Moore – Assistant Police Chief, Dallas Police Department

Eddie Garcia – Chief of Police, San Jose, California

Jeff Spivey – Chief of Police, City of Irving, Texas

Malik Aziz – Major, Dallas Police Department

Reuben Ramirez – Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

RaShall Brackney – Chief of Police, Charlottesville, Virginia

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, there will be six stakeholder panels and interviews with each candidate.

“Those would be organizations that either have a current or past working relationship with DPD, those organizations that are involved in community service that we often interact with, those organizations that are advocating for social reform,” Dallas Asst. City Manager Jon Fortune said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the public interview forum will begin.

It will be streamed live to Dallas cable and social media channels from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The candidates have been given a list of 27 suggested questions that are broken down into long answer, short answer and concluding questions covering a wide variety of topics.

Ahead of Wednesday’s public interview forum, the city is asking residents to fill out a survey answering what they think the top topics for discussion should be.

The survey closes at 2 p.m. CST on Dec. 15.

English Survey

Spanish Survey

“The survey itself is going to identify the priority of those questions,” Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates said.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, City Manager T.C. Broadnax will conduct his final interviews.

He intends to hire a new chief by the end of the month.

