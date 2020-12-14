FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Country Music Hall of Famer and 10-time Grammy award-winner Willie Nelson will perform a postgame concert presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort at Toyota Stadium as part of the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday, May 22.

The performance will take place following the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and FC Dallas’ match against an opponent that will be named at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to have Willie Nelson perform for our 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend,” said National Soccer Hall of Fame Executive Director Djorn Buchholz. “He is a Texas legend and music icon. There’s no better way to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes than with one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

Tickets to the match and concert are currently only available as part of a 2021 FC Dallas Season Ticket Membership.

The match and concert are a single event ticket. Tickets solely for the Willie Nelson performance aren’t available.

The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will also feature the enshrinement of the 2020 class, Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award recipient Andrés Cantor.

The 2020 ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

