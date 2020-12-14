NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Texas college cheerleading champion Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, who was featured on the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, has been indicted on new child pornography and sex charges.

Seven charges were filed in a federal court against Harris, on December 11. Authorities say the new charges stem from alleged incidents involving four minors. The indictment was filed in US District Court in northern Illinois.

Harris, 21, was one of the stars of “Cheer,” a docuseries that debuted on Netflix in January.

He was arrested for production of child pornography allegations in September and accused of asking a 13-year-old to send explicit photos of himself, according to a criminal complaint. In October, a federal judge denied him bond, finding “there is no condition or combination of conditions to reasonably assure the safety of the community” upon his release.

Now, investigators say Harris also traveled from Texas to Florida with the intent to have sex with a 15-year-old in May 2019.

A lawsuit filed by two alleged victims in September alleged that Harris “exploited his popularity and position of fame with young male cheer athletes,” and that Harris often attempted to make the alleged victims “meet Harris in secluded locations at various competitions, soliciting sexual conduct with these boys. That same month, Harris’ attorney denied the allegations against his client and said the accusations occurred when he was teenager.

Meanwhile Netflix has said the charges were shocking and it planned to respect the legal process.

The “Cheer” docuseries followed the competitive cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana.

