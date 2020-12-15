HUNT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said a hunter recently killed a 160 pound mountain lion they suspect is the same animal seen and photographed in Rowlett in late November and near Princeton in early December.

The lion was legally harvested by a deer hunter in accordance with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations.

Mountain lions are very uncommon in northeast Texas but are common in parts of west and south Texas. The last confirmed mountain lion in the northeast Texas region was in Grayson County along the Oklahoma border in 2018.

Here’s some advice should you ever come into contact with a mountain lion.

• Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

• Do NOT approach the lion

• Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

• Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

• Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

• Do NOT run.

• Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide

• If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

• If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.

Mountain lions roam much of Texas and rarely create conflict with people.

When living in areas with possible mountain lion activity, TPWD recommends people do not allow children and small pets to play outside unsupervised. Attacks on people are extremely rare with fewer than 30 confirmed fatal mountain lion attacks on people in North America in the last 100 years.

There are no records of a confirmed fatal attack on a person by a wild mountain lion in Texas.

