NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Santa flies in next week for Christmas and menorahs are already lit for Hanukkah.

Yes, the holidays are upon us… but despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact.

One of those is the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them reach their destinations by the 25th.

The deadlines are fast-approaching.

One of them is actually already here:

Today — Dec. 15 is the deadline for USPS retail ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25.

It’s also the last day to get FedEx home delivery and FedEx ground.

For USPS first class service for mail and packages, you need to get it to post by Friday.

Monday is the deadline for FedEx express saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS three-day select.

So what are you waiting for? Get to it!

MORE FROM CBSDFW