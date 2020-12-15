DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,947 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Of those, 1,549 are confirmed cases and 398 are probable cases.
There is a cumulative total of 147,591 cases (PCR test), including 1,391 deaths after six more were announced on Tuesday.
Despite the grim news, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins addressed the positives regarding the Pfizer vaccine’s arrival to North Texas hospitals.
“In the coming days, more and more hospitals will get the vaccine, and will be able to give them to their healthcare heroes,” said Judge Jenkins in a statement. “In the coming days, we’ll begin the vaccinations in nursing homes, and as more vaccines are approved and production ramps up, more supply will become available.”
Judge Jenkins pointed out it will be a while before the general public has broad access to the vaccine, so in the meantime, people need to continue to mask up in public and social distance.
More to come.
