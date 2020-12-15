FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Every time someone turns a year older, It should be a festive occasion especially in this climate.

Imagine telling a 2 year old.

They would be the toast of the town 98 birthdays later.

Eddie Robinson, who turned 100 years old Tuesday, Dec. 15, said at drive-by parade in his honor in Fort Worth last week, “I used to say if I can live to 80. Maybe I’ll be happy. I got to 80 and said maybe I can go a little further.”

Robinson is the only living player from the last Cleveland Indians team to win the World Series in 1948 and the oldest living player in Major League Baseball.

While baseball will always Robinson’s first love, it will never be his deepest.

His wife Bette said, “I’ve been able to treasure him for 65 years and I want to be able to treasure him for a lot more.”

The couple fell in love in New York but there’s a reason they’ve lived in Fort Worth for the last four decades.

After his baseball career, Robinson jumped at a chance to be the Texas Rangers general manager from 1977-1982, but it’s how he’s managed day in and day out that will always define him.

According to Bette, who turned 89 on Dec. 7, “Eddie will always say the sun will come out tomorrow. That was a good match for me.”

The Robinsons have a lot of wisdom to pass on, so the younger generation can have an equally wonderful ride.

The couple agrees you have to like the person you marry and enjoy their presence.

A long line of car filled with birthday well wishers is evidence of everyone’s desire to celebrate a living piece of history.

Robinson said he was reminded of favorite sports quote authored by one of his favorite teammates of all time, catcher Yogi Berra.

“It ain’t over til it’s over.”

