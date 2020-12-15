FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside the building of a used car lot at on Monday, Dec. 14.

Police said the shooting happened at 4230 Benbrook Hwy, which is the address listed for Bill’s Auto Sales.

But that was just the beginning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, police said they located two additional deceased victims from this case in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County.

Homicide detectives went to the suspect’s home and conducted a search, but police are not yet identifying the suspect or the victims.

An arrest warrant for the suspect has been signed and a bond was set at $1,000,000.

The suspect has been taken into custody by the North Texas US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and will be taken to the Fort Worth Jail, where the suspect will be booked in for capital murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office will determine the manner and cause of death for the two other deceased victims.

Police said they would release an arrest affidavit with more details later.

MORE FROM CBSDFW