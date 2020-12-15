GARY, Ind. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Law enforcement in Dallas County arrested a 22-year-old man and soon learned he was a suspect in a Chicago murder. But getting Leon Taylor back up north to face the charges has proved complicated and dangerous.

While being eradicated from Texas, Taylor escaped from a transport vehicle that had stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru in northwestern Indiana.

Taylor was able to make a fast break from the van despite having a belly chain restraint, handcuffs and a leg brace on. He is considered dangerous and as of the morning of Tuesday, December 15 was still on the loose.

Sheriff’s office officials in Lake County, Indiana say it was around 3:00 p.m. Monday when Taylor escaped out of a window as he was being transported in a van operated the private company REDI Transports out of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Taylor, who is from Hammond, Indiana, faces a murder charge in East Chicago and was being taken to the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office and Gary police are helping in the search for Taylor. A police helicopter and police dogs were also been called in.

Taylor is a Black male who stands about 6′ tall and weighs 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and at the time of his escape was wearing a gray hoodie, black Puma tennis shoes, and black jeans.

