RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — A suspected murder-suicide is being investigated by police in Richardson.
Officers found a man and woman dead inside a house in the 2100 block of Sunrise Trail in the early morning hours on December 15.
A family member had called 911 after going to the house to check on the woman’s welfare and find the two dead.
Police say the woman had been shot and the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both the victim and suspect had a previous relationship and lived at the house.
The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of family.
Richardson detectives say they are continuing with the investigation and ask that anyone with information about the deaths contact the department at 972-744-4800.
