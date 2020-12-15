Comments
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General located at 421 North State Highway.
An armed man robbed the store on Dec. 14 at 9:50 p.m.
After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store in an unknown direction.
Police described him as Black, between the height of 5’8” and 6’2”.
There was a second unidentified person inside of the business that detectives would like to speak with in connection to the robbery. The person is described as a young White male, between the height of 5’6”and 5’10” and weighing 225 lbs.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.
