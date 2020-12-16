GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Like thousands of students across North Texas, high school senior Aramis Mora was virtual learning, sadly she was inside on December 14 when a car lost control and slammed into her family’s home. The teenager was killed.

Aramis was a senior at Greenville High School.

Officials with the Greenville Independent School District issued a statement that said, in part —

“Aramis attended GISD schools her entire academic life, starting as a kindergartner at Crockett. She also attended Carver, Sixth Grade Center and Greenville Middle School. She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design.

Our prayers go out to Aramis, her family, and all those who love her. We will all miss this special young woman.”