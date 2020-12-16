CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — Auto insurers have made billions of dollars in profit this year while offering customers a smattering of promised refunds, according to a consumer advocacy group.

Allstate, Geico, Progressive and other insurers vowed in April to return a portion of monthly premiums to motorists, reflecting a sharp decline in driving because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the companies kept their word, they typically returned less than half of one month’s payment to homebound drivers.

  1. Victor says:
    December 16, 2020 at 10:27 am

    absolutely insurers should give money back., But you know who else? Nursing homes are charging the same high costs even though in the covid era there is little activities or therapies or grooming available and mostly people are just confined to bed. Why are they charging full price with few amenities????

