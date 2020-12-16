DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early Christmas surprise sure to make the holidays brighter and the bills smaller for multiple North Texas families.
The Dallas Mavericks, Dwight Powell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages made a slick assist by participating in Pay Away the Layaway at a Burlington store in Dallas on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to help some families this holiday season.
The families received a call for a special surprise where they found out the remaining balances on their layaway of holiday gifts, school supplies, toys, books, games and clothes for kids were all paid off.
Each family was greeted with a virtual video call from Powell.
Their layaways were delivered to their cars by Mavs’ mascot, Champ, along with a supply of Coca-Cola products for the holidays.
