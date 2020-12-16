Comments
FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) — The holidays are looking pretty bright for a person in Forney who is now a millionaire.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirm a Forney resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game Mad Money Multiplier.
The ticket was purchased at Jackrabbit Quick Stop, located at 100 East Broad Street, in Forney.
The new winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The $1,000,000 jackpot is the third of 10 top prizes to be claimed in the game.
Mad Money Multiplier offers more than $100 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.98.
