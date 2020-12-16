FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have arrested Lamont Cousins, 44, for his alleged connection in the shooting death of 65-year-old Virginia Lewis inside the building of a used car lot at on Monday, Dec. 14.

Police said the shooting happened at 4230 Benbrook Hwy, which is the address listed for Bill’s Auto Sales.

But that was just the beginning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, police said they found “two additional deceased victims from this case” in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County where detectives found additional evidence.

Police did not explain what led investigators to Palo Pinto County.

Homicide detectives went to the Cousins’ home and conducted a search.

An arrest warrant for Cousins was signed and a bond is set at $1,000,000.

He was taken into custody by the North Texas US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and will be taken to the Fort Worth Jail.

Then he Cousins will be booked in for capital murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office will determine the manner and cause of death for the two other deceased victims.

Police said they would release an arrest affidavit with more details later.

At this point it’s not clear how the suspect is connected to the victims.

