ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Some were killed, others injured… now members of a Texas family are trying to heal after a horrible December 14 crash involving their passenger van and a semi tractor-trailer.

Officials with the Milford Police Department confirm two people in the van died and two others were injured — one serious, one minor — in the afternoon crash on Interstate-35E in south Ellis County.

It was around 5:30 p.m. when police were called out on a “two vehicle major accident”. Once there officials said they quickly realized they needed help and called in more than half-dozen agencies — including DPS, Italy Police and Fire, and Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies.

The two fatalities happened at the scene. A critically injured person was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for emergency surgery. The fourth victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated.

Pictures from Chopper 11 show the van underneath the back of the semi, with the hood, driver and front passenger section crushed and part of the van roof peeled back to midway the vehicle.

Milford police have not released the name of those killed and injured saying, “We wish to withhold the locations and identity of all persons involved out of respect to the family in this difficult time.”

DPS is assisting Milford police with their investigation into the crash.

